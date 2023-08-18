DC Universe Online Adds Blue Beetle Ally

DC Universe Online‘s latest ally character has officially arrived in the form of none other than Blue Beetle.

Per developer Dimensional Ink Games, “everyone’s favorite (and sometimes-reliable) alien bio-weapon, Blue Beetle, will be playable” in DC Universe Online starting today, August 17. Players can “[s]ummon him during combat to cut down your enemies with sweeping beams of energy;” “[u]se his Aggression Motivator ability to mark a target for you and your group members, receiving either a heal, power boost, or supercharge boost when you attack the target;” and “[u]se his Infiltrator Mode to increase your Critical Weapon Chance when using a Weapon Buff ability.”

Blue Beetle makes a timely arrival to DC Universe Online

Blue Beetle’s arrival to DC Universe Online could not be more timely. Tomorrow, August 18, marks the big-screen debut of the character’s first live-action feature film. Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, DC Studios’ Blue Beetle stars Xolo Maridueña as the eponymous superhero. The film has already proven to be a hit among critics. At the time of writing, it holds a “Certified Fresh” rating of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on 123 reviews. The DC movie is also expected to make roughly $30 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend.

Developed by Dimensional Ink Games and published by Daybreak Game Company and Warner Bros. Games, DC Universe Online is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The free-to-play MMO releases for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season.