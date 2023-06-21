Batman: Arkham Trilogy Trailer Reveals Nintendo Switch Release Date Window

During today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, a Batman: Arkham Trilogy trailer revealed that the collection of beloved Rocksteady games would be coming to the Nintendo Switch in the near future.

When does Batman: Arkham Trilogy release on the Nintendo Switch?

Though a specific release date was not given during the presentation, the trailer reveals that Batman: Arkham Trilogy will release on the Nintendo Switch this coming fall.

The video features snippets of cutscenes and gameplay from Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight — all three of which are included in the collection along with their respective DLC.

Check out the Batman: Arkham Trilogy trailer below:

“Become Gotham City’s ultimate protector across the iconic Batman: Arkham Trilogy,” reads the collection’s official description. “Face off against notorious DC Super-Villains: The Joker, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, and more in Batman: Arkham Asylum. Step into the shadows of Batman: Arkham City’s open world, the new maximum security ‘home’ for thugs, gangsters, and insane criminal masterminds. In Batman: Arkham Knight, tear through the streets of Gotham and take on the ultimate threat in the trilogy’s epic conclusion. Experience critically acclaimed gameplay & AAA original storytelling across all 3 games, PLUS all DLC, in one complete package.”