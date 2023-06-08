Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Release Date & Collector’s Edition Announced

During today’s Summer Game Fest presentation, the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date was announced for the highly anticipated Marvel superhero game sequel.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release exclusively on the PlayStation 5 on October 20. There will be a few different versions available for purchase, with the standard edition going for $69.99 (US) MSRP. The Digital Deluxe Edition, which will cost $10 more, will include the game, all pre-order incentives, 10 unique suits (5 for Peter, 5 for Miles), additional Photo Mode frames and stickers, and 2 additional skill points.

The Collector’s Edition will cost $229.99 can be pre-ordered through PlayStation Direct starting at 10:00 a.m. local time on June 16. It includes the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, a Steelbook case, and a 19″ statue of Venom battling both Peter and Miles in their Spider-Man costumes.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Developed by Insomniac Games, the sequel will feature a variety of famous Spider-Man villains, including Kraven the Hunter and Venom, the latter of which will be voiced by Candyman star Tony Todd. The recently released trailer shows off some of the Symbiote’s powerful new abilities while teasing that Peter is becoming more aggressive as a result of its influence.