Star Wars: KOTOR Remake Update Given by Embracer Group

Embracer Group has given a Star Wars: KOTOR remake update after months of silence involving the game’s development.

As part of Embracer Group’s year-end report, there’s a section that includes all games that are in development or planned for release from the company as of May 24, 2023. Alongside titles like Embracer’s Tomb Raider and Ride 5, the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is listed. According to Insider Gaming, it’s listed for release on PlayStation 5 and PC and is apparently in development at an “internal” studio at Embracer Group.

This is welcome news, as the history of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is a turbulent one. The game was initially revealed in 2021 when developer Aspyr showed off a brief teaser and revealed it was working on the game.

Since then, reports from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier in 2022 noted Aspyr would no longer work on the game and that Saber Interactive — another subsidiary of the Embracer Group — would take up development. It’s unclear what, exactly, caused Aspyr Media to put the game on pause, but the game does seem to still be on track for a release at some point in the future.