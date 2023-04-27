Considering that Mark Hamill has been playing a Luke Skywalker since Star Wars in 1977, it’s safe to say that no one knows more about portraying a Jedi. And in a newly released promo for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Hamill humorously imparts his wisdom on Cameron Monaghan, the actor who provides the voice and motion-capture performance for the game’s hero, Cal Kestis.

Within the video below, Hamill goes a bit harder on Monaghan’s training than Luke did for Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett. Regardless of Monaghan’s inability to use the Force in real life, Hamill doesn’t allow that as an excuse to take it easy on his regime.

However, the promo does get around to showcasing some of the features of the game. Hamill also gets jealous that Cal gets to fight with two lightsabers, and Luke only ever got to fight with one. That’s why Hamill ultimately has to play the game for himself to vicariously experience that thrill. And in this field, Monaghan is the master now.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows on Friday, April 28.

