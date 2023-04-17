Dark Horse Announces The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Based on what we’ve seen so far, Lucasfilm and Respawn Entertainment seem to have gone bigger and bolder with the next leg of Cal Kestis’ journey. Now, the studios’ developers are offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together. As the world gets ready to explore a new chapter in the Star Wars saga, Respawn is teaming up with Dark Horse to release The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a detailed accounting of how Cal’s latest mission was brought to life.

The upcoming release collects 192 pages of concept art and creator commentary in a single hardcover volume. Presumably, these illustrations depict various renderings of the new characters, creatures, and planetary environments that Cal will face throughout Survivor’s campaign. Weapon and vehicle designs will likely be examined as well.

Dark Horse released a similar art book for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019. But surprisingly, the new tie-in doesn’t come out until the end of the year, nearly eight full months after Survivor arrives on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on April 28. Regardless, the wide berth should give players enough time to beat the game before they dive into the creative process.

Although it depends on where you order it from, the book retails for anywhere between $34.99 and $49.99. Additionally, Dark Horse is releasing a special deluxe edition that features a few extra bells and whistles, including an exclusive protective slipcase, a series of metallic print treatments, and a folio that houses an archive-quality lithograph. This version will cost $99.99.

The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive in bookstores on December 12 and in comic shops on December 13. You can pre-order it wherever books are sold.

