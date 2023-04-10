EA Releases Final Trailer For Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Cal Kestis made such a strong impression in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that some fans have wondered why Cal hasn’t made the leap to live-action yet. For now, they will just have to be satisfied by two kickass games. As part of a showcase at Star Wars Celebration Europe, EA and Respawn Entertainment have released the final trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The trailer demonstrates that Cal’s abilities with the Force have increased since the last game, and he’s got a lot of new tricks. However, his enemies have multiplied as well and the Empire is at the height of its power. The good news for Cal is that he’s not alone in this fight. He still has a few allies and friends, even if they don’t always see eye-to-eye.

Within the game, Cameron Monaghan is reprising his role as Cal for a story that takes place five years after Fallen Order. The Empire’s ongoing campaign to wipe out the survivors of Order 66 has nearly reached its conclusion, and one of Cal’s enemies, Gen’Dai Rayvis, will stop at nothing to ensure that all of the remaining Jedi are exterminated.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on April 28.

What did you think about the new trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – Dark Temple

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.