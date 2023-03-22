Tony Todd Hints at a September Release Date For Spider-Man 2

We’re almost three full months into 2023 and Insomniac has yet to share even a morsel of new footage from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is apparently still on track to hit the PlayStation 5 later this year. Regardless, horror legend Tony Todd’s looming appearance as Venom has a lot of players excited to return to the games’ universe. And now, Todd seems to have done us a solid by narrowing down the sequel’s release window.

As it turns out, Todd didn’t just provide Venom’s voice in Spider-Man 2. He also seems to have performed motion capture for the villain as well, and in a recent Twitter post, he shared a photo of himself inside a rig designed to track his movements. But when a fan replied by asking when the game might finally hit stores, he offered up a far more interesting piece of info, suggesting that the long-awaited follow-up to Marvel’s Spider-Man would bow in September. He also teased that a “massive publicity” campaign would kick off in August. Regardless, he must have realized that he shared too much, because he deleted the tweet soon afterwards. You can check out his original post below.

Later on, Todd posted another statement, claiming his hectic travel schedule was to blame for his loose lips. Moreover, he advised that fans shouldn’t expect any more spoiler-y announcements from him for the time being.

No more hints about #Spiderman2 it was all a fever dream Blame it on jet lag who knows I might not even b #Venom pic.twitter.com/dKf1EsLFwQ — Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) March 21, 2023

Venom’s role in Spider-Man 2 was teased in a post-credits scene from the original game in 2018. The scene showed Harry Osborn in a stasis chamber and ensconced in a black substance that many viewers took to be Insomniac’s version of the alien symbiote that bonded with Peter Parker and, eventually, Eddie Brock. However, it wasn’t until the studio premiered the sequel’s announcement trailer in 2021 that the character’s appearance was officially confirmed. Details remain scarce, but if Todd was telling the truth, fans will have to wait a few extra months before they can learn more.

Are you excited to play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 this fall? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.