Zack Snyder Teases Plans For a Rebel Moon Video Game

Director Zack Snyder already had bold ideas for his nascent Rebel Moon franchise, with plans stretching far beyond the upcoming two-part film hitting Netflix later this year. But during a recent podcast appearance, he gave a strong indication of just how big his ambitions really are. In a conversation with The Nerd Queens, Snyder teased that a Rebel Moon video game based on his highly-anticipated space opera epic is in the early stages of development.

Nothing is set in stone just yet. Regardless, Snyder definitely sounds excited by the prospect of giving fans the chance to immerse themselves in the sci-fi world that he has created. He also teased the scope of the game, which, just like the movie itself, is aiming to be massive.

“The one thing that I’m having a really good time with – and I don’t really know if I’m supposed to talk about it – is this RPG that we’re doing that is just literally insane, and so immersive and so intense and so huge,” said Snyder. “There’s more coming, but all I’ll say is that it was pitched to me – because I’ve always wanted to do an RPG – like, ‘well, we could do it at this scale, or we could do it at ridiculous scale. I was like, well, ridiculous scale is clearly the scale that we’re doing it at.”

Viewers have seen very little footage of Rebel Moon so far, so it’s still hard to imagine what the RPG will actually look like. Either way, if the game does end up happening, it’s going to be a long time before it finally hits consoles. But that isn’t a problem for Snyder, who doesn’t mind spending the extra time running through the entire lore of the franchise with the developers.

“Well, it’s going to take so much time, we’ve got to do all these brain dumps, you’ve got to tell us everything in the universe, what’s happening, the science,” noted Snyder. “And I was like, ‘that’s fine’, happy to do it, let’s go all the way.”

Rebel Moon will premiere on Netflix on December 22.

Are you intrigued by Snyder’s plans for a Rebel Moon video game? Let us know in the comment section below!

