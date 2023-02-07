One of the best things about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was how it expanded the franchise’s universe by introducing a handful of new planets, each of which was presented in rich, stunning detail. Fortunately, it looks like the upcoming sequel is giving players even more fresh worlds to explore. Ahead of its release this spring, IGN has premiered nine minutes of gameplay footage from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which showcases another new planet called Koboh. You can check it out for yourself below.

The footage is taken from one of the game’s earlier levels when Cal and his droid companion, BD-1, crash-land on Koboh after “a secret mission he’s involved with goes awry.” With this, Cal must navigate the planet’s rocky surfaces in order to find parts to repair the ship. Unfortunately, the search isn’t without obstacles, as gamers will encounter several threats along the way. These range from easy targets like Battle Droids to more challenging foes that include a variety of alien behemoths.

Additionally, the video highlights some of the game’s improved traversal and combat mechanics. There are still a number ways for players to navigate their environments, whether it involves Force jumping, scaling walls, or using a grappling hook. Similarly, when it’s time for a fight, fans can choose between single, twin, and double-edged lightsaber blades. BD-1 has also been blessed with a few upgrades of his own. The look of the pint-sized robot was famously based on a pair of binoculars, so it’s fitting that gamers can now activate BD Visor and use him to see across long distances.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on April 28.

