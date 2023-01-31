Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Pushed Back To Late April

The next leg of Cal Kestis’ journey will be starting a bit later than anticipated. EA and Respawn Entertainment previously set a March 17 release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. However, the studios just confirmed that the game has been hit with a minor delay. The long-awaited sequel will now launch on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on April 28.

Respawn and game director Stig Asmussen shared the news via the official EA Star Wars Twitter account. Although Survivor is “content complete,” the developers need the extra time to make a few last-minute adjustments to the game before it hits stores, like fixing any lingering bugs and enhancing the overall player experience. You can read the full statement below.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

The success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019 makes Survivor one of the most highly-anticipated new releases of 2023. Cameron Monaghan reprises his role as Cal in a story that takes place five years after his previous adventure, and clearly, he’s come a long way since then. The original game began with Cal hiding out from Imperial forces several years after the purge of Order 66. But his subsequent mission to restore the Jedi Order seems to have lit a spark in him, because early Survivor trailers have shown him taking his crusade against the Empire to the next level.

Survivor will reunite Cal with at least two supporting characters from the last game: his droid companion, BD-1, and Cere Junda, another former Jedi. New additions to the cast include a villainous Pau’an senator and a mercenary named Bode Akuna, the latter of whom will be an ally to Cal on his latest quest.

How do you feel about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor getting delayed? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.