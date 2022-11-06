Stranger Things VR and Puzzle Game Reveal Trailers Arrive

It’s officially Stranger Things Day today, and if you didn’t score tickets to the big-screen bow of the most recent two episodes, there’s still good news. Netflix just announced two new video games. The first one, a puzzle game, is exclusive to Netflix subscribers right now! Called Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, it looks like a mini-RPG that’s affected by your actions in a matching game. Unlike similar games, however, it does not rely on ads or microtransactions. Netflix subscribers will simply access it on mobile devices. Take a look:

According to the official description, “Match 3 RPG turns Upside Down! Battle the Demogorgon, embark on mysterious quests, collect characters and discover new storylines in this Hawkins-inspired stylized adventure game.”

The second game appeals to everyone’s inner villain. Play as Vecna in Stranger Things VR. Here’s that trailer:

“Become an explorer of unknown realities as you form the hive mind and tame the void. Invade minds and conjure nightmares in your quest to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins. Stranger Things VR is a psychological horror/action game developed by Tender Claws and coming to major VR platforms in Winter 2023.”

Are you excited for these new games? Let us know in comments.

