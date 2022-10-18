Samuel L. Jackson Returns as Nick Fury in a New Marvel Snap Promo

Next year, Samuel L. Jackson will return to the MCU as Nick Fury in Marvel’s Secret Invasion series on Disney+. But luckily, fans don’t have to wait that long to see him don the character’s signature eyepatch once again. Earlier this year, developers Nuverse and Second Dinner announced Marvel Snap, a new card battler game arriving on Windows and mobile devices. And with the game finally launching today, the studios have released a new promo with Jackson reprising his role as Fury. You can check it out for yourself below.

The clip opens with Fury visiting S.H.I.E.L.D.’s human resources department after learning that he’s been fired as the organization’s director. Predictably enough, he isn’t taking the news very well. Although he’s quick to point out that all of his global peacekeeping missions have gone off without a hitch, the HR reps reveal that the new director has already assembled a fresh-faced team of superheroes. But when Fury turns around and sees that his replacement is just a run-of-the-mill Marvel super-fan, he can’t help but drop one of Jackson’s famous f-bombs. Sadly, the scene is cut short before he can actually finish it.

Effective today, I’m being replaced as Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Because now, @MarvelSnap gives players control over the entire Marvel Universe. You think you can do as good of a job as I did? We’ll see about that. pic.twitter.com/8NcdLg1VJK — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 18, 2022

Over 1,000 cards are currently available to collect as part of Marvel Snap’s first wave. These include dozens of fan-favorite heroes and villains, with a host of talented artists bringing the characters to life. Each of these cards also has its own power level and special ability, inviting players to battle it out with their own unique lineups. Ben Brode, who previously served as the game director for Blizzard’s Hearthstone, also led the charge on the new game via Second Dinner.

Marvel Snap is now available on iOS, Android, and PC.

Are you excited to start playing the game today? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Secret Invasion

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.