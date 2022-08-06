Arcade1Up Finally Announces Marvel vs. Capcom 2 Arcade Cabinet

In 2020, Arcade1Up unveiled replica arcade cabinets for X-Men vs. Street Fighter and Marvel vs. Capcom. However, the incredibly popular sequel, Marvel vs. Capcom 2, was not among those titles. And it’s been a long two years waiting for that game to get its chance. Originally released in arcades in 2000, the first Marvel vs. Capcom sequel hasn’t been legally available since its PS3 and Xbox 360 ports in 2013. But the wait is almost over. Arcade1Up has confirmed that the Marvel vs. Capcom 2 arcade cabinet replica is coming this year.

The wait is over Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 is BACK!!! The iconic fighting game, unavailable since 2013, has finally been set free. Catch it from Arcade1Up with WIFI PLAY! #freedMVC2 Ready to game like a hero? https://t.co/vuyNylnhzK pic.twitter.com/usTR6Krn60 — Arcade1Up Official (@arcade_1up) August 5, 2022

If you missed out on either the X-Men vs. Street Fighter or Marvel vs. Capcom cabinets, the MvC2 cabinet essentially combines both into one. In addition to MvC2, it features both X-Men vs. Street Fighter and Marvel vs. Capcom, as well as Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, and the two Marvel fighting games that started it all: X-Men: Children of the Atom and Marvel Super Heroes. Additionally, it will include ports of two SNES Capcom games: X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse and Marvel Superheroes in War of the Gems.

Arcade1Up also confirmed that all 56 characters from MvC2 will be unlocked from the start, and the cabinet will have Wi-Fi multiplayer. That means you can compete against players from around the world. Preorders will begin on September 8, and it will begin shipping a few weeks later.

Are you excited to finally have a chance to play Marvel vs. Capcom 2 again? Let us know in the comment section below!

