Marvel Comics Announces 2 Mysterious Rob Liefeld Series

Marvel Comics has revealed artwork for two “super secret” series coming down the pipeline from Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel offered a sneak peek at cover art for two otherwise unannounced Liefeld projects: Time to Kill and First Contact. Both projects are confirmed to be series, and both are scheduled to launch sometime in 2024. The cover art for Time to Kill features none other than Major X. Meanwhile, the cover art for First Contact sees the time-traveling mutant Cable going into battle alongside the five original X-Men — Cyclops, Jean Grey, Iceman, Angel, and Beast. Beyond that, Marvel has not revealed any details about either series at this time. (Despite its title, it’s unlikely that First Contact has anything to do with Star Trek.)

Check out Rob Liefeld’s cover art for Time to Kill and First Contact below:

Who are the stars of Rob Liefeld’s upcoming Marvel series?

Nathan Summers was originally created by Chris Claremont and Rick Leonardi, first appearing in 1985’s Uncanny X-Men #201. However, Cable as we know him today was created by Liefeld and Louise Simonson, first appearing in 1989’s New Mutants #86. Nathan Summers/Cable made his live-action debut in the 2018 film Deadpool 2, with Josh Brolin occupying the role.

With that in mind, it seems as though 2024 will be a big year for the Summers family. After all, the First Contact cover features Cable alongside his father, Scott Summers/Cyclops, and his sort-of mother, Jean Grey. (Cable is actually the son of Scott Summers and Jean Grey’s clone, Madelyne Pryor.)

Meanwhile, Time to Kill’s cover star is Cable’s own son, Alexander Nathaniel Summers/Major X. Created by Liefeld, Major X first appeared in 2019’s Major X #1, the first issue in a six-part limited series. He was born to alternate versions of Cable and Ororo Munroe/Storm.