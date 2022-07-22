Spider-Man Gets an Upgrade in a New Marvel’s Midnight Suns Preview

For almost 60 years, Spider-Man has worn one of the most instantly-recognizable costumes in the history of comic books. But when facing an army of demons, the traditional red and blue just won’t do. That’s why Marvel’s Midnight Suns is giving Spidey some brand new gear to better reflect the game’s gothic storyline. And thanks to the latest character showcase, players can get a new look at the suit’s capabilities.

Yuri Lowenthal set a new standard for the webhead’s voice when he began playing him in Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4. So it bodes well for the character’s role in Midnight Suns that the developers were able to pull him away from Insomniac HQ to play in their own Marvel sandbox. Since Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG, the new game’s mechanics are definitely a far cry from Lowenthal’s previous turns as Peter Parker. Regardless, he still managed to bring the same level of enthusiasm that made his original performance a hit with fans in 2018.

Check out the new preview for the game below.

Combat-wise, Midnight Suns seems to be lifting a few tricks from Spidey’s earlier video game appearances. Players can string together various moves like web strikes and piledrivers to create devastating combinations and take out a wide range of enemies. The new costume’s supernatural enhancements come in handy as well. Although many of Peter’s suits have added mechanical arms that sprout from the back, he can now conjure these pincers at will using mystical energies.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 7. The game will also hit the Nintendo Switch at a later date.

Are you excited to fight demons as Spider-Man when the game hits stores later this year? Let us know in the comment section below!

