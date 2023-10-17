The Wheel of Time Season 3 to Explore Rhuidean and the World of Dreams

The upcoming third season of Prime Video‘s The Wheel of Time will introduce new elements and locations — including Rhuidean, Tanchico, the Sea Folk, and the dream dimension of Tel’aran’rhiod.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins teased Season 3 in a Q&A session at New York Comic Con. The series recently aired its Season 2 finale, and had been in the process of filming Season 3 before it was interrupted by the SAG-AFTRA strike. Judkins dropped hints about what fans will see in the next season, confirming that it will focus on events from The Shadow Rising, the fourth book in The Wheel of Time series.

The Aiel and the city of Rhuidean

A major arc from the books involves Rand’s visit to Rhuidean, an abandoned city in the middle of the desert wasteland inhabited by the Aiel people. “One of the other cool things that we get to explore is the culture of these incredible warriors in The Wheel of Time world,” Judkins said of the Aiel, who were referenced in Season 1 before introduced as characters in Season 2. “We get to go really meet them and see them go to where they’re from.”

The tropical city of Tanchico is also coming up, as well as a seafaring culture with no associated homeland. “We have built the Sea Folks ship, so we’ll get to see the world of that which you don’t know anything about yet,” Judkins revealed.

Tel’aran’rhiod, the World of Dreams

There will also be some scenes ahead which aren’t set in the real world at all. The Wheel of Time’s mythology involves the World of Dreams, also called Tel’aran’rhiod, which some characters are able to access in their sleep to communicate and observe. “We also get to explore with some of our characters the world of dreams and dreamwalking,” said Judkins. “…I think that’s a really cool thing to get to do in Season 3 because it is one of those unique elements in Wheel of Time that no other book series really has.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Wheel of Time, based on the books by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, are streaming now on Prime Video. Season 3 does not yet have a release window announced.