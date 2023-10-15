Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Channels Mortal Kombat in New Trailer

Netflix has released the full official trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, its upcoming anime adaptation of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels.

Released during New York Comic Con, the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off trailer highlights the battle between Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) and Ramona Flowers’ (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) seven evil exes. The trailer lovingly pays tribute to the iconic fighting game Mortal Kombat, complete with its own rendition of the original arcade title’s classic theme song.

Check out the official trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off below:

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off marks a major cast reunion

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is due to hit Netflix in November. Bryan Lee O’Malley — the writer and artist behind the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novels — shares writing, executive producing, and showrunning duties with BenDavid Grabinski. Edgar Wright — who directed the 2010 live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World — is also an executive producer.

On that note, the Netflix anime reunites virtually the entire cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. In addition to the aforementioned Cera and Winstead, Scott Pilgrim Takes off stars the voices of Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series celebrates its 20th anniversary next year. To mark the occasion, publisher Oni Press is rolling out two new premium box set collections — one in black and white and one in color.

“It’s been fun to return to Scott Pilgrim’s world in a new animated series after so many years away,” O’Malley said. “Thanks to all the fans, these books have stood the test of time and continue to find a new audience. For the 20th anniversary, I hope to give readers the best editions of Scott Pilgrim we’ve ever seen.”

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres Friday, November 17 on Netflix.