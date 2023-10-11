Invincible Reveals She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany’s Season 2 Characters

Prime Video has revealed the two characters She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany will voice in the upcoming second season of Invincible.

Per an exclusive from io9, Maslany will portray both General Telia and Queen Aquaria in Invincible Season 2. The Orphan Black alum previously voiced Queen Lizard in the recent “Invincible: Atom Eve” special, brining her total number of characters in the superhero animated series up to three.

General Telia Queen Aquaria

Prime Video describes General Telia as a “decorated general for the Coalition of Planets with a zero-tolerance policy for Viltrumite aggression. She keeps her private life private — for now.” Meanwhile, Queen Aquaria is the “[s]ole monarch of the Atlanteans and their undersea kingdom after her husband, AQUARUS, was murdered by Omni-Man. A beloved leader who rules with an iron fin, she seeks retribution for her husband’s death — through unconventional means.”

Invincible Season 2 flies onto Prime Video next month

Based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible premiered its eight-episode first season on Prime Video in the spring of 2021. The aforementioned special starring Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) hit the platform this past July. The first half of Season 2 is due to drop early this coming November. The second half of the new season will arrive sometime next year. Prime Video has also already renewed the show for Season 3.

Invincible centers on Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun), son of Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Per its official synopsis, Season 2 finds Mark “[s]till reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season 1.” The young superhero “struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear — that he might become his father without even knowing it.”

Invincible Season 2 premieres Friday, November 3 on Prime Video.