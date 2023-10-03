Loki’s Miss Minutes Presents a TVA Video Handbook

Miss Minutes, the animated anthropomorphic alarm clock of Marvel Studios‘ Loki, stars in a new video sharing some helpful tips for joining her at the Time Variance Authority.

The video was posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Loki, which is about to return for its second season on Disney+. In keeping with the series’ anachronistic theme, the video is framed as an in-universe instructional tape, mimicking the animation style and quality of the 1980s. Miss Minutes, played by star voice actor Tara Strong, cheerfully narrates over old-fashioned music.

Welcome to the TVA. Now get to work! pic.twitter.com/i4KPhVSy20 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) October 3, 2023

Miss Minutes and the TVA have a dark side

The TVA video handbook is captioned, “Welcome to the TVA. Now get to work!” It starts out as if describing different opportunities for potential employees, but Miss Minutes soon makes its real purpose clear by saying, “Great news — it ain’t up to you! We’ve already chosen your future for you.”

In Season 1 of Loki, the TVA initially appeared as an institution formed to protect the “Sacred Timeline” and keep the universe from collapsing, but its sinister goals were gradually revealed. Tom Hiddleston reprises his Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Loki, who found himself lost between timelines and was apprehended by the TVA.

In the upcoming episodes, Loki will have to team up with former members of the TVA who have learned that they were being used, including Owen Wilson‘s Mobius and Ke Huy Quan‘s O.B. Sophia Di Martino‘s Sylvie, herself a Loki variant, will also return for the struggle against the TVA and its originator, Jonathan Majors‘ Kang.

Created by Michael Waldron, the first season of Loki premiered on Disney+ in June 2021. Season 2 is directed by Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Dan DeLeeuw, and Kasra Farahani, while Eric Martin serves as the head writer.

Loki Season 2 arrives on Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 5, 2023.