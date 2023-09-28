Loki Goes up Against the Past in New Season 2 Video

The latest promotional video for Season 2 of Loki puts the God of Mischief’s checkered past on display, raising questions of how he’ll be able to face it when the past is mixed into the present and future.

A post on Marvel’s official X (formerly Twitter) account shares the 30-second video along with the caption, “He’s good. He’s bad. He’s back,” along with a reminder that the hit series starring Tom Hiddleston is returning for its second season in just one week. The caption text is shown again in the video itself, with clips alternating between Loki’s Marvel Cinematic Universe origins and his development into reluctant heroism in Season 2 of his own show.

Where and when will Season 2 take Loki?

Another key phrase that appears in the video is “You can’t escape the past,” a familiar phrase which takes on a different meaning in the context of Loki Season 2, where Loki and his allies will struggle against the timeline crisis brought on by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). The season synopsis promises that “Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

Hiddleston’s history playing Loki in the in the MCU began with 2011’s Thor. He served as the main antagonist in The Avengers before returning for the next two Thor movies and then Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which set up his solo series when a Loki variant still in his villain phase managed to use the Space Stone to escape the timeline.

Created by Michael Waldron, the first season of Loki premiered on Disney+ in June 2021. Season 2 is directed by Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Dan DeLeeuw, and Kasra Farahani, while Eric Martin serves as the head writer.

Along with Hiddleston, Loki Season 2 will star Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, Ke Huy Quan, Jonathan Majors, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice.

Loki Season 2 arrives on Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 5, 2023.