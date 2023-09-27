Invincible Season 2 Will Feature a Fresh Take on the Multiverse, Reveals Creator

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman recently revealed that the Prime Video animated series’ take on the multiverse will feel fresh and exciting for viewers who are already familiar with the concept thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking with IGN, Kirkman discussed how Invincible will begin to explore the multiverse in its upcoming second season through the character Angstrom Levy, a villain from the Invincible comics who can open portals to alternate realities.

“I think if Angstrom Levy’s the backbone villain, I think that that’s his core story,” Kirkman explained. “I don’t think that we lean on it too heavily, and I also want to stress that we’re exploring the multiverse in a much different way. I think that there’s no end of movies and TV shows that are exploring that right now. We have a slightly different angle on it that I think makes it fresh and new, but yeah, it’s a big part of who his character is.”

Who is Angstrom Levy?

Introduced in Invincible #16, Angstrom Levy is a multiverse-hopper obsessed with Invincible. Kirkman revealed that Invincible Season 2 will follow Levy “on his journey as he tries to utilize that power in certain ways that over time possibly get corrupted. So yeah, we’re following him on this journey and seeing where things lead, and that puts him on a collision course with Invincible in the worst possible way.”

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) voices Angstrom Levy in Invincible Season 2, which features the returning voices of Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible and J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man.

The acclaimed adult animated series Invincible is based on Kirkman’s Image Comics series of the same name, which ran for 144 issues. Season 1 followed Mark Grayson as he developed superpowers and learned the shocking truth about why his father really came to Earth.

The first season of Invincible, as well as the Atom Eve special, can currently be streamed on Prime Video, with Season 2 scheduled to premiere on November 3, 2023.