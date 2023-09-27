Masters of the Universe: Revolution Announces 2024 Premiere With First Clip

By the power of Grayskull — Kevin Smith‘s Masters of the Universe: Revolution is officially set to premiere on Netflix in 2024.

During its DROP 01 virtual event, Netflix released the first official clip from Masters of the Universe: Revolution — in which He-Man does battle with Scareglow. The clip concludes by confirming that the follow-up to Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation will premiere sometime next year.

Check out the first clip from Masters of the Universe: Revolution below:

Masters of the Universe: Revolution continues Kevin Smith’s He-Man sequel

Masters of the Universe: Revelation premiered on Netflix in 2021. The series ran for 10 episodes, which were split into two even parts. It serves as a direct sequel to the 1983-1985 animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. In 2022, Netflix announced that Revelation would be getting its own follow-up in the form of Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

Revelation boasted an all-star voice cast, including Chris Wood as He-Man, Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Tony Todd as the aforementioned Scareglow, and many more. The upcoming Revolution ups the ante with even more big names, such as Supergirl alum Melissa Benoist, who takes over the role of Teela. (Sarah Michelle Gellar voiced Teela in Revelation.)

The new series also features Keith David as Hordak and William Shatner in an undisclosed role. Finally, Meg Foster has been cast as Motherboard. Interestingly enough, Foster previously portrayed Evil-Lyn in the live-action Masters of the Universe film, which hit theaters in 1987 and starred Dolph Lundgren as He-Man.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution premieres on Netflix in 2024.