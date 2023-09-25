Loki Season 2 Video Explores Tom Hiddleston’s MCU Career

A new Loki Season 2 video has been released by Marvel Studios ahead of the second season’s premiere on October 5, 2023.

The latest video dives fully into the journey that actor Tom Hiddleston has had while playing the iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe character. Featuring interviews from Hiddleston and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, the clip sees Hiddleston discussing what he loves about playing Loki in the MCU.

Check out the new Loki Season 2 video below:

What is Loki Season 2 about?

“The next season picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority,” reads the synopsis. “Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

Loki Season 2 is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who recently helmed the Moon Knight series. In addition to Hiddleston, the next installment will also feature the return of Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Jonathan Majors. Joining the returning cast are franchise newcomers Ke Huy Quan, Rafael Casal, Game of Thrones‘ Kate Dickie, and more.

Season 2 hails from head writer and executive producer Eric Martin. The new installment will be executive produced by Martin, Hiddleston, and Season 1 head writer Michael Waldron.