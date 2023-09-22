Loki Season 2 Video Shows Time Going Wild in MCU Series

A new Loki Season 2 video has been released by Disney+, previewing the upcoming debut of the Tom Hiddleston-led Marvel Cinematic Universe series’ second season.

What is shown in the new Loki Season 2 video?

Throughout the video, Loki is seen being painfully pulled through time and meeting plenty of new and familiar characters across different times and settings. Loki is seen working alongside Mobius, Sylvie, and Ke Huy Quan‘s O.B. throughout the clips.

Watch the new Loki Season 2 video on YouTube below:

Loki Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 5 and stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson.

Fans last saw the God of Mischief during the Season 1 finale. In the episode, he found himself trapped in another alternate reality of the TVA, after parting ways with Sylvie who killed Majors’ He Who Remains. Loki Season 2 is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who recently helmed the Moon Knight series. The duo will be replacing Kate Herron, who will still remain on the project as its producer.

Season 2 hails from head writer and executive producer Eric Martin. The new installment will be executive produced by Martin, Hiddleston, and Season 1 head writer Michael Waldron.