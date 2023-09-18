Creature Commandos Release Date Window Confirmed for DCU Series

Creature Commandos star Frank Grillo recently confirmed that the upcoming DC Universe animated series is still slated to premiere on Max in 2024.

“No delay for [Creature Commandos]. All ready to go as per [James Gunn]. I’m so pumped for people to see this,” Grillo wrote in an Instagram post that was later shared on Reddit.

The actor’s comments come after DC Studios head James Gunn confirmed that the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes would not impact production of Creature Commandos.

“It’s animated so it’s separate from the strike. We’re working on it,” he wrote. “I love it. I think it’s going to be so different than what people expect.”

Who is Frank Grillo playing in Creature Commandos?

Grillo will voice Rick Flag Sr., the father of Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag Jr., who previously appeared in the DC Extended Universe films Suicide Squad (2016) and The Suicide Squad (2021). The actor is also known among the comic book fandom for playing Crossbones in several Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and What If…? (2021).

Creature Commandos is expected to be the first official entry in Gunn’s forthcoming DCU, which is effectively a soft reboot of the DCEU. The animated series is based on the comic book team of the same name created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick that debuted in 1980’s Weird War Tales #93. While the original team’s missions took place during World War II, the DCU version will be set in the present day after the events of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Besides Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr., the titular team will consist of David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel. The voice cast also includes Steve Agee as John Economos, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Maria Bakalova as a new character named Princess Ilana Rostovic.

Creature Commandos will premiere on the Max streaming service in 2024.