Creature Commandos writer and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn reassures fans that production of the animated series is progressing smoothly.

Responding to questions on his personal Instagram, which was screenshotted and later shared to Reddit, Gunn acknowledged concerns that Creature Commandos may be impacted by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. “It’s animated so it’s separate from the strike. We’re working on it,” he wrote. “I love it. I think it’s going to be so different than what people expect.”

Gunn has previously mentioned that all of the voiceover work for the show had been completed before the strikes began, meaning the bulk of the remaining production is dedicated to animating the various episodes.

Who’s Afraid of the Creature Commandos?

Details on Creature Commandos are still scarce, but Gunn has confirmed that it will be the first official entry in his reboot of the DC Universe. Set during the present day, the story follows a group of monsters led by Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) as they complete a mission too dangerous for the United States military. Alongside Grillo, the show sports a stacked voice cast that includes the likes of Sean Gunn, David Harbour, Maria Bakalova, Indira Varma, Zoë Chao, and Alan Tudyk.

As far as crossovers are concerned, Gunn has confirmed that members of the Creature Commandos will appear in live-action, showing up in various other projects set within the DCU. One example is Amanda Waller, who is already confirmed to be an active participant in the narrative and will once again be played by Viola Davis, who portrayed the anti-hero in both Suicide Squad movies and will soon headline her own Max series.

Creature Commandos does not yet have a confirmed release date, but many suspect it will premiere on Max in 2024.