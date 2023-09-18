Loki Season 2 Video Turns Tom Hiddleston’s Character Into a Full-on Hero

A new Loki Season 2 video sheds more light on the God of Mischief’s transformation from a villain into a hero.

Disney+ debuted a new Loki Season 2 featurette, which also reveals an earlier release date for the upcoming Marvel series’ second season. Originally scheduled to premiere on October 6, Loki Season 2 now officially launches on October 5, 2023. Following the premiere, subsequent episodes will continue to release on Thursdays.

The featurette gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Loki Season 2’s production and reveals some brief new footage of Ke Huy Quan’s character. Executive producer Kevin R. Wright notes at one point in the video, “Loki has always been a villain, [but] what we want to explore is Loki finding what heroism really looks like.”

Check out the Loki Season 2 video below:

What happens in the second season of Marvel’s Loki?

“Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority,” the official synopsis reads. “Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

Loki Season 2 stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, Ke Huy Quan, Jonathan Majors, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice.

Loki Season 2 is directed by Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Dan DeLeeuw, and Kasra Farahani, while Eric Martin serves as the head writer. Wright, Hiddleston, Benson, Moorhead, Martin, Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum are all executive producers on the new season. Trevor Waterson is a co-executive producer.

Loki Season 2 launches exclusively on Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 5, 2023.