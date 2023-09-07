The Sandman Season 1 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital Release Dates Set

The Sandman Season 1‘s physical and digital release dates has been revealed by Warner Bros. and, luckily for fans, they aren’t too far off.
What are The Sandman Season 1’s digital and physical release dates?
The Sandman Season 1 will release digitally on Monday, September 18 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD on Tuesday, November 28. The home release is made up of 11 episodes and includes two featurettes, titled “The Sandman: Behind the Scenes Sneak Peek” and “The World of The Endless.” The digital release will cost $24.99, the DVD will cost $24.98, the Blu-ray will cost $29.98, and the 4K UHD will cost $44.98.
You can take a look at the Blu-ray box below:
“Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman: The Complete First Season is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures (plus a bonus episode featuring two fan-favorite stories),” reads the season’s official synopsis. “When the Sandman, a.k.a. Dream (Tom Sturridge) — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.”
Based on the acclaimed DC comic book series of the same name written and co-created by Gaiman, The Sandman premiered on Netflix on August 5, 2022. The first season initially consisted of 10 episodes. However, a two-part bonus episode subsequently dropped on August 19. Netflix renewed the series for Season 2 in November. Production on the new season began in the United Kingdom last month. It’s unclear when the dispute between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will be resolved and shooting will be able to resume.
The Sandman Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.