I Am Groot Season 2 Episode Titles Revealed

Marvel Studios‘ leafiest hero is returning for a second season of I Am Groot on September 6 — and the titles of each of the five new episodes have now been revealed.

Per The Direct, the episode titles are as follows:

“Are You My Groot?” “Groot Noses Around” “Groot’s Snow Day” “Groot’s Sweet Treat” “Groot and the Great Prophecy”

True to Groot’s limited vocabulary, each title includes his name. The first one appears to reference a classic children’s book by Dr. Seuss, Are You My Mother?, while the finale takes things to a much more epic level than Baby Groot generally experiences in his solo series. Jeffrey Wright, who voiced Uatu, the Celestial known as the Watcher, in Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ animated series What If…?, will reprise the role for this episode.

I Am Groot is a throwback to Groot’s early life

I Am Groot is a series of animated shorts, featuring the titular tiny tree of Guardians of the Galaxy on adventures of his own. The show is considered Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, although all of it takes place during or shortly after 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, before the character grew up into the larger forms he took in later films.

Baby Groot is voiced by Vin Diesel, who has also played the character in every one of his MCU appearances, as well as the original Groot in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. I Am Groot is written and directed by Kirsten Lepore.

I Am Groot premiered with a first season consisting of five shorts in August 2022. Season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 6. The latest incarnation of Groot can be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final film of the beloved sci-fi trilogy directed by James Gunn.