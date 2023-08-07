The Watcher Looms Large in I Am Groot Season 2 Trailer

Marvel Studios has released an official trailer for the upcoming second season of the animated short series I Am Groot.

I Am Groot Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 6 — National Tree Day. “The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of I Am Groot,” an official synopsis reads. “This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face — or nose-to-nose — with new and colorful creatures and environments.” The trailer also features the on-screen return of the Watcher, who makes a cosmic cameo.

Check out the official trailer for I Am Groot Season 2 below:

The Watcher’s history with Marvel Studios

It’s currently unclear if the Watcher featured in the I Am Groot Season 2 trailer is Uatu the Watcher, or another member of his species. In the likely event that it is Uatu, however, it would mark the character’s first appearance in a mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

A group of Watchers previously appeared in the 2017 MCU film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. That said, Uatu was not among them. This is because, at the time, Marvel Studios and 20th Century Fox shared the screen rights to the Watchers as a species, while the rights to Uatu resided exclusively with Fox. The rights now reside exclusively with Marvel thanks to The Walt Disney Company’s 2019 acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Jeffrey Wright voiced Uatu in Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ animated series What If…?, which offers a glimpse into alternate realities that diverged from the main MCU. Throughout What If…?, Uatu makes cosmic appearances very similar to the one seen in the new I Am Groot trailer, lending credence to the idea that it is indeed him. Notably, I Am Groot is confirmed to be MCU canon, taking place between the events of 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and the aforementioned Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Vin Diesel is back in I Am Groot Season 2

Vin Diesel reprises his role as the voice of Groot in I Am Groot Season 2. This follows his most recent turn as the character in the feature film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which recently made its Disney+ debut). I Am Groot Season 1 writer-director Kirsten Lepore is also back for Season 2.

Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+. Season 2 premieres Wednesday, September 6.