Luke Cage Director Confirms He Tried to Set up a Daughters of the Dragon Series

Marc Jobst, who helmed two episodes of Netflix‘s Luke Cage, confirmed that he was trying to set the stage for a Daughters of the Dragon spin-off.

While speaking about his latest project, the live-action One Piece show with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker was prompted on whether he intended to pave the way for a series dedicated to Misty Knight and Colleen Wing.

“Yes, absolutely. There was some relationship-building in the episode, starting with the boxing ring training,” Jobst said. “That culminated in Colleen deliberately leading Misty into a fight to get over her self-pity, knowing that Misty would rise to it, which she did. The two of them going off into the smoke and bokeh as a definite twosome was a nod to the potential of Daughters of the Dragon.”

While the set-up was established, the show never came to fruition after Marvel Studios reclaimed the rights to many of Netflix’s Defenders characters, effectively putting that version of the franchise to rest.

Returning to Marvel

That doesn’t mean Jessica Henwick and Simone Missick couldn’t show up as Colleen Wing and Misty Knight, respectively, again. Following the surprising return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, many fans are confident other actors from The Defenders saga could reprise their roles in new projects. Marvel has yet to announce anything in relation to Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter coming back to their roles as Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, but Jon Bernthal is confirmed to play Frank Castle aka The Punisher in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again.

While Netflix may have produced Luke Cage and the rest of The Defenders saga, the shows can now only be streamed on Disney+.