While Star Trek: Picard Season 3 featured nearly every character from The Next Generation, star Patrick Stewart needed to be convinced that it was a good idea.

Speaking on The 7th Rule podcast, showrunner Terry Matalas explained that when he joined the show in Season 2, his first instinct was to bring back all the actors from TNG, an idea that didn’t sit well with Stewart and the rest of the cast and crew.

“They said, ‘No, we’re never going to do that.’ But along the way, I think Patrick warmed up to the idea,” Matalas explained. “The more his friends came back to the show, Jonathan [and] Marina came back, de Lancie came back, and Whoopi came back… Those days on set were so warm and so happy for him, that he started to say by the end, ‘We gotta have everybody.'”

Picard’s third season, which also serves as its last, was lauded by fans and critics for providing a satisfying conclusion to the story of The Next Generation. The ending came after many were left disappointed by Star Trek: Nemesis, the 2002 movie that was originally meant to serve as the final installment in the saga. Stewart was joined by the likes of Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, and Brent Spiner.

Making TNG’s Reunion Work

In the build-up to Picard Season 3, Stewart wasn’t shy about the fact that he thoroughly enjoyed reuniting with so many of his old castmates. Matalas elaborated that while he’s proud of what the creative team pulled off, there were some elements that needed to be cut to save on the show’s budget. Despite this, he hoped that both the actors involved and the fans were pleased with the resolution.

Picard Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Paramount+.