Dan Trachtenberg, who is set to direct an episode of Stranger Things Season 5, believes the series will successfully avoid one of Game of Thrones‘ biggest pitfalls.

When asked by Variety how he was feeling about stepping into the town of Hawkins and helming one of the final chapters in the Netflix series, the filmmaker revealed that he was excited because he’s confident the show’s story manages to be entertaining throughout. “I don’t think Stranger Things falls into a category of television seasons like Game of Thrones where the pilot is cool, slows down, and the last two episodes are the big battle,” Trachtenberg said. “I can tell you, and pointing to other seasons, there is rock and roll throughout the entire season.”

Worried About Even Stranger Things

Going into the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, many fans are concerned the show will take a similar turn to HBO‘s Game of Thrones which is widely regarded as having one of the worst finales of all time. Despite its impassioned fanbase, audiences were critical of what was deemed lazy writing and poor characterization during the series’ eighth season.

While Stranger Things has received plenty of praise for Seasons 1 through 4, the fifth installment is still a mystery. Netflix has stated that due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Season 5 may only premiere on the service in 2025, leading many to question how the show’s young cast will continue to fit their parts given Season 4’s cliffhanger ending. In the aforementioned interview, Trachtenberg confirmed that while he’d begun prepping for his episode, he ultimately ceased work on it to adhere to the rules of the strike.

Stranger Things Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.