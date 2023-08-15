The Mandalorian Season 4 Will Not Become a Movie

Contrary to previous reports, it sounds like The Mandalorian Season 4 will not be changing from a television season into a movie.

Is The Mandalorian Season 4 going to be a TV show or a movie?

On last week’s episode of The Hot Mic, host Jeff Sneider dismissed any notion of The Mandalorian’s fourth season being turned into a film that would be released after the Rey-oriented Star Wars movie.

“Season 4 of The Mandalorian? No, it’s not true,” Sneider said in response to co-host John Rocha, who asked about the truth behind the rumor. “It’s definitely a season of television and not a movie.”

You can watch said episode of The Hot Mic on YouTube below:

The Star Wars series is created and executive produced by Jon Favreau. Season 3’s directorial lineup included returning filmmakers Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, and Bryce Dallas Howard, along with Star Wars newcomers Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison.

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu,” says the synopsis for Season 3. “Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”