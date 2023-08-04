Rumor: The Mandalorian Season 4 Becoming a Movie Being Discussed at Lucasfilm

According to a new rumor, The Mandalorian Season 4 may end up being turned from a Disney+ show into a full-fledged movie.

What is the rumor about The Mandalorian Season 4?

Making Star Wars has reported that, according to Lucasfilm sources, the company is considering having Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni take the main story of The Mandalorian Season 4 and turn it into a feature film. The movie would reportedly release after the Rey-focused picture and would lead into Filoni’s announced Star Wars film. The outlet notes that the studio may or may not take this route, but it is “a favorite amongst some of the executives.”

The Star Wars series is created and executive produced by Jon Favreau. Season 3’s directorial lineup included returning filmmakers Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, and Bryce Dallas Howard, along with Star Wars newcomers Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison.

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu,” says the synopsis for Season 3. “Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”