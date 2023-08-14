Agatha: Coven of Chaos Finds Its Jennifer Kale

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has found the actress who will be playing Jennifer Kale — another of Marvel‘s magic-oriented characters.

Who plays Jennifer Kale in Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

Mashable has revealed that comedian and actress Sasheer Zamata will be playing Jennifer Kale in the upcoming Disney+ series. This isn’t Zamata’s first Marvel role, as she currently plays Adria Lafayette/Flying Fox in the animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

“I definitely did do as much [comic book] research as I could,” Zamata stated about her Marvel Cinematic Universe role. “But the way we formed this character is very different from what I think people expect.”

The character of Jennifer Kale first debuted in 1972 in Fear #11. In the comics, she’s related to two of the men to be called Ghost Rider — Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch — and is often an ally to Man-Thing.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will star Kathryn Hahn as she reprises her villainous role of Agatha Harkness from WandaVision. When we last saw the character, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch had trapped her mind in the role of Agatha — Wanda’s quirky neighbor in the Hex-altered town of Westview.

The series will also see the return of Emma Caulfield Ford and Debra Jo Rupp, who are reprising their roles as Westview residents. They will be joined by MCU newcomers Emmy nominee Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and Patti LuPone.