Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Animated Series Gets Tie-in Graphic Novel

Scholastic has revealed a first-look preview for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Wreck and Roll!, a new original graphic novel based on the Disney Channel/Disney+ animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Wreck and Roll! hits bookstores next April. The 96-page Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur OGN comes from writer Stephanie Williams and artist Asia Simone. It is aimed at readers aged 8 to 12. Scholastic’s first-look preview consists of the book’s official cover, as well as a dozen fully-lettered interior pages. The final preview page even features an appearance by none other than The Collector, of Guardians of the Galaxy fame.

Check out the preview for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Wreck and Roll! below:

What is Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Wreck and Roll! about?

An official description for Wreck and Roll! reads as follows: “Following the debut of her original Disney+ show, Lunella Lafayette — AKA the smartest person in the Marvel Universe — gets her own original graphic novel with Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Wreck and Roll!. When a rad-skating band of thieves starts going wild, it’s up to Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur to take to the streets and put a stop to their crime spree — while making sure to bust a few sweet moves along the way! But can Lunella balance fighting crime and training with her all-new, all awesome derby team — especially when it turns out that team might be up to no good? Set against the backdrop of her vibrant Lower East Side community, this hilarious graphic novel with a diverse cast of characters will be a hit with kids everywhere when it hits shelves on April 2.”

Based on the Marvel Comics characters, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premiered on Disney Channel early this past February. Season 1 ran for a total of 16 episodes through early May. Disney renewed the show for Season 2 back in October 2022 — four months before Season 1 premiered. While Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2 currently lacks an official premiere date, Edward James Olmos is confirmed to guest star in the villainous Molecule Man when the acclaimed Marvel animated series returns.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Wreck and Roll! goes on sale April 2, 2024 from Scholastic. The OGN is currently available for pre-order. In the meantime, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+ in its entirety.