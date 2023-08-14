James Gunn Clarifies When Creatures Commandos Is Set

Finally putting to rest months of speculation, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirms when Creature Commandos takes place.

Writing on his personal Twitter account, Gunn responded to a question regarding the DC Universe’s timeline and how the upcoming animated series will fit into it. The filmmaker confirmed that Creature Commandos takes place in the “current day” instead of World War II as many believed. Fans are already postulating that the team will be a modern organization that will reference the older squad but this remains pure speculation at the time of writing.

Current day. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 12, 2023

Details on Creature Commandos are still scarce beyond what Gunn has publically revealed. The show will follow a group of monsters, many of which are inspired by classic gothic horror, that is assembled by Amanda Waller to complete military missions too dangerous for human soldiers. Led by Rick Flag Snr. (Frank Grillo), the unit is comprised of Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), The Bride (Indira Varma), Princess Ilana Rostovic (Maria Bakalova), Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), G.I. Robot, and Weasel, both of whom are voiced by Sean Gunn. Viola Davis is also expected to reprise her role as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos’ Progress

James Gunn has noted that Creature Commandos will effectively be the first chapter of his rebooted DC Universe, followed by his movie Superman: Legacy. At the time of writing, development on Season 1 of the show is seemingly going smoothly, as Gunn recently confirmed that the voice recording for all seven episodes is complete. Harbour corroborated this, noting that he’s finished his work on the series while also praising Gunn’s script as both exciting and hilarious.

Creature Commandos is expected to premiere on Max in 2024, but a specific release date has yet to be announced.