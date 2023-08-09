Ahsoka Merchandise Special Access Will Be Given to Disney+ Subscribers

Disney has revealed that Disney+ subscribers will get “special access” to Ahsoka merchandise from the upcoming Star Wars series.

From August 23 to August 31, Disney+ subscribers in the United States will have early access to purchase Ahsoka merchandise on shopDisney before the general public. The merch includes an Ahsoka Legacy Saber Set, all-new adult and youth Ahsoka fleece and t-shirts, a Star Wars Chopper (C1-10P) Interactive Remote Control Astromech Droid toy, an Ahsoka bust, pin, mug, and more.

Ahsoka is written and executive produced by Dave Filoni, who is best known for his work in two fan-favorite Star Wars animated shows The Clone Wars and Rebels. Set within the same timeline as The Mandalorian, the series revolves around the titular Jedi’s quest across the galaxy as she investigates an emerging threat following the fall of the Empire.

The series is being led by Rosario Dawson, who first portrayed the former Jedi Knight in The Mandalorian Season 2. Joining are Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Eman Esfandi, and Lars Mikkelsen, who are portraying the respective roles of Rebels characters Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger, and Grand Admiral Thrawn. Mikkelsen also served as the original voice of the villain in the animated series.

Ahsoka will also introduce franchise newcomers Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll and Wes Chatham as Captain Enoch.