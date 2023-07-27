Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion Gets New Poster for Finale

Marvel Studios has debuted a new official poster for Secret Invasion to celebrate the Disney+ limited series’ newly released finale.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) looms large in the new Secret Invasion poster, which also prominently features Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), G’iah (Emilia Clarke), and Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). “It all comes down to this,” Marvel wrote on Twitter. “All episodes of [Secret Invasion] are now streaming on [Disney+].

Check out the new poster for Secret Invasion below:

Secret Invasion wraps up its run on Disney+

Based on the 2008 Marvel Comics storyline of the same name, Secret Invasion premiered last month as the first Disney+ series to be released as part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The six-episode limited series is directed by Ali Selim, with Kyle Bradstreet serving as the head writer. It centers on Nick Fury as he struggles to prevent a faction of rogue Skrulls from covertly conquering Earth and claiming it as their own.

On the whole, Secret Invasion has been met with mixed reception from critics and audiences alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series currently holds a “Rotten” rating of 58 percent based on over 180 professional reviews (placing it two points shy of “Fresh”). Meanwhile, it has a slightly better audience score of 63 percent. That said, the show’s individual episodes have had a harder time winning people over, with critic scores ranging from 13 to 52 percent based on a much smaller number of reviews.

The critics’ consensus reads as follows: “A well-deserved showcase for Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion steadies itself after a somewhat slow start by taking the MCU in a darker, more mature direction.”

All six episodes of Secret Invasion are currently streaming on Disney+.