Secret Invasion: 5 Takeaways from the MCU Series’ Explosive Season Finale

Secret Invasion’s finale is finally upon us, concluding the Nick Fury-focused Disney+ series after six weeks of ups and downs. Plenty of reveals that will hopefully impact the climate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe took place, so let’s look at five big takeaways.

There’s More Superhero DNA Than We Thought

While we knew that characters like Groot and Cull Obsidian had their DNA taken, there were some surprising DNA inclusions in this final episode. such as Drax the Destroyer, Korg (Thor’s rocky Kronan friend), Mantis, and the iconic Hulk villain Abomination.

This wide range of hero and villain DNA supports the idea of a more comic-accurate Super Skrull who wields the Fantastic Four’s powers being possible in a future MCU entry. Granted, the Fantastic Four movie won’t be releasing until May 2, 2025 (as of writing this feature), but the seeds have been planted for Kl’rt to appear some day.

Hostages Recovered

We finally got to see Rhodey rescued, as well as Everett Ross — the Black Panther-adjacent character who was impersonated in the first episode of Secret Invasion. Now in the finale, we finally see these two MCU vets saved by Emilia Clarke’s G’iah, though we don’t get a firm estimate on how long they were taken hostage. Hopefully down the line, we’ll discover how long Rhodey was missing for.

President Ritson Doesn’t Love Aliens

After going through the entire Skrull ordeal, Dermot Mulroney’s President Ritson is not a fan of the shape-shifting alien race. In fact, he goes so far as to make a televised statement in which he urges everyone to see aliens as enemy combatants, torpedoing Fury and Talos’ entire mission.

We then see surprisingly intense footage of public figures being assassinated by vigilantes and seemingly military groups due to their Skrull nature, with some of the assassinated individuals not even being Skrulls. Surely this will have an impact on the MCU going forward, as the world just learned about the presence Skrulls — for better or (most likely) for worse.

Sonya Falsworth Continues to Thrive

Once again, Olivia Colman’s Sonya Falsworth is the MVP of Secret Invasion. The finale has Falsworth trick Skrull Rhodey into being intercepted by Fury, making her a vital part of the President of the United States rescue mission.

Then, Falsworth meets G’iah and offers her a mutual agreement that will see the two of them benefit off of “using” one another. Unlike Fury and Talos, this duo has no love or friendship between them, ensuring this deal will seemingly be a straightforward and mutually beneficial arrangement with no emotional strings attached. I’m looking forward to seeing how this all takes form later on in the MCU.

Time for The Marvels

Nick Fury and Varra/Priscilla head off to the S.A.B.E.R. base in space together in the Secret Invasion finale, signifying that Fury is done cutting his loved ones out of his life. Given the trailers for The Marvels show Fury, all eyepatched up, on said base when Kamala Khan ends up in space, it seems like the Disney+ series has successfully set up the next major Marvel Studios movie.