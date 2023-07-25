X-Men ’97 Season 2 Update Given by Beau DeMayo

While the first season has yet to hit Disney+, the second season of X-Men ’97 has its season finale already written.

Will there be an X-Men ’97 Season 2?

Per Marvel, X-Men ’97 showrunner Beau DeMayo announced at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con that the upcoming animated series will not only get a Season 2 but also has its creative team putting together the season finale.

The exciting update comes as the show’s first season is currently in post-production. “[Production] is going really, really well. We’re just in post-production on Season 1 and [right now] writing the finale for Season 2,” said Beau. “I cannot be happier.”

A second season of X-Men ’97 was initially not considered a guarantee as layoffs and budget cuts at Disney have carried over into the animation department at Marvel Studios. This led to rumors about another Marvel animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year possibly being scrapped altogether. But that rumor was debunked when it was announced that Japanese animation studio Polygon Pictures was tapped to work on the series slated to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2024.

X-Men ’97 is a continuation of the classic X-Men: The Animated Series that aired on Saturday mornings on Fox Kids from 1992 to 1997. The 10-episode story arc takes place following the original series finale with Professor X going to Shi’Ar home world and leaving Magneto in charge of Xavier’s School for the Gifted. The series features returning voice actors Ray Chase as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Cal Dodd as James “Logan” Howlett/Wolverine, Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm, and Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey. Original X-Men: TAS co-creators Eric and Julia Lewald serve as consulting producers on the series and have praised DeMayo and his team for their respect of the classic ’90s series.

“I believe they’re looking at 10 episodes for the first season that’s going to come out mid-next year. They’re starting it soon after ours ended,” said Lewald. “They want it to be an extension [of X-Men: The Animated Series]. Whoever it is doing this new show is going to make it their own, no matter who is involved in it. There is great love and affection and respect from an entire group of people that are doing this show, starting at the top with Beau DeMayo, who’s the showrunner.”

X-Men ’97 is slated to premiere on Disney+ in late 2023.