Secret Invasion: MCU Series’ First 3 Episodes Coming to Hulu

The first three episodes of the ongoing Disney+ series Secret Invasion are going to be available to stream on Hulu for a limited time.

Is Secret Invasion coming to Hulu?

Deadline has reported that Secret Invasion Episodes 1-3 — “Resurrection,” “Promises,” and “Betrayed,” respectively — will be available to stream on Hulu as of tomorrow, July 21, until Thursday, August 17. This news comes before the series finale’s debut on Disney+ next Wednesday, July 26. This isn’t the first Disney+ original series to stream on the service, as Andor and American Born Chinese both appeared on Hulu as well.

Secret Invasion hails from head writer Kyle Bradstreet and director Ali Selim. The series features the return of Marvel Cinematic Universe vets Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, as they reprise their respective roles as Nick Fury, Talos, Maria Hill, Everett Ross, and Rhodey. Joining them are Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulroney, Killian Scott, and more.

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” reads the logline. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Executive producers are Selim, Bradstreet, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Brian Tucker, Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein.