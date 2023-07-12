Secret Invasion Cost for MCU Disney+ Series Revealed

The Secret Invasion cost for the ongoing Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series has been revealed, and it’s quite substantial.

What is the Secret Invasion cost for the series?

According to Forbes, Secret Invasion is expected to go over budget, as its cost reportedly sits at $211.6 million. The six-part series is the latest of Marvel’s Disney+ offerings, with previous series like Ms. Marvel also running for six episodes. This cost info comes after Secret Invasion’s viewership in its premiere episode was reported to be the second-lowest for a Disney+ MCU series, only beating out the debut of 2022’s Ms. Marvel.

Secret Invasion hails from head writer Kyle Bradstreet and director Ali Selim. The series features the return of MCU vets Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, as they reprise their respective roles as Nick Fury, Talos, Maria Hill, Everett Ross, and Rhodey. Joining them are Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulroney, Killian Scott, and more.

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” reads the logline. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Executive producers are Selim, Bradstreet, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Brian Tucker, Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein.