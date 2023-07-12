Spidey and His Amazing Friends Adds Fan-Favorite Marvel Characters

This August, the Disney Junior animated series Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends begins a new storyline — and some more iconic Marvel characters are joining the fray.

The next arc of Spidey and His Amazing Friends is titled “Web-Spinners.” In it, Peter Parker/Spidey, Miles Morales/Spin, and Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider get new, hi-tech suits, courtesy of Tony Stark/Iron Man. “Web-Spinners” also gives Team Spidey some new allies — namely, Fantastic Four member The Thing (voiced by Andy Milder) and the Inhuman pup Lockjaw (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker). However, they also have a new enemy in the form of the robotic villain Zola (Voiced by Trevor Devall).

Check out the new “Web-Spinners” intro for Spidey and His Amazing Friends below:

Marvel has also revealed new key art for Spidey and His Amazing Friends, as well as some stills featuring The Thing, Lockjaw, and Zola. That said, these new faces aren’t the only Marvel characters who will join Peter, Miles, and Gwen in “Web-Spinners.” The new arc also features some returning heroes who have already appeared in the show, such as Ms. Marvel, Black Panther, Hulk, and the aforementioned Iron Man. There are also returning villains like Rhino, Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends returns with new episodes next month

The first episode of “Web-Spinners,” titled “Stolen WEB-Quarters,” is slated to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney Junior on Friday, Aug. 18. In it, Zola takes over Team Spidey’s headquarters, forcing the heroes to figure out how to take it back before he uses it to destroy the city.

All existing episodes of Spidey and His Amazing Friends are currently streaming on Disney+. The animated series is also getting a free tie-in comic book this October as part of Marvel Halloween Trick-or-Read.