Marvel Announces 5 Free Comics for Trick-or-Read 2023

Marvel Comics has announced the five titles it will be releasing for free as part of the 2023 iteration of its “Trick-or-Read” event this October.

Marvel Halloween Trick-or-Read will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Similar to Free Comic Book Day, the event allows readers to pick up select Marvel titles at their local comic book shop, free of charge. This year’s offerings include Amazing Spider-Man: The Birth of Tombstone #1 (a reprint of Amazing Spider-Man #3 by Deadpool 3 co-writer Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.); Captain Marvel: Higher, Faster, Further #1 (a reprint of Captain Marvel #1 by Kelly Sue DeConnick and Dexter Soy); Moon Knight: Knight of Blood #1 (a reprint of Moon Knight #18 by Jed Mackay and Federico Sabbatini); Star Wars: The High Republic – Attack of the Hutts #1 (a reprint of Star Wars: The High Republic #5 by Cavan Scott a Ario Anindito); and, last but not least, Spidey and His Amazing Friends Halloween Trick-or-Read 2023.

Marvel Comics’ Trick-or-Read 2023 Titles

Check out the cover art and full details for Marvel’s Trick-or-Read 2023 comics below:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: THE BIRTH OF TOMBSTONE #1 reprints AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3 by writer Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr., a key early chapter of Spider-Man’s current era. Witness a brutal battle between Spider-Man and Tombstone that proves without doubt that Tombstone is Spidey’s most terrifying foe! Tombstone will play a major role in an AMAZING SPIDER-MAN event later this year, and it all took root here as this iconic villain’s haunting origin is revealed for the first time!

CAPTAIN MARVEL: HIGHER, FASTER, FURTHER #1 reprints CAPTAIN MARVEL (2012) #1 by writer Kelly Sue DeConnick and artist Dexter Soy, the start of DeConnick's groundbreaking run that took Carol Danvers from "Ms. Marvel" to Captain Marvel! Just in time for Marvel Studios' The Marvels, soar higher, faster, and further with Captain Marvel as she proves herself to be Earth's Mightiest Hero in this transformative saga.

MOON KNIGHT: KNIGHT OF BLOOD #1 reprints MOON KNIGHT #18 by writer Jed Mackay and artist Federico Sabbatini, an action-packed entry in the character's best-selling current ongoing series! The issue sees Moon Knight team up with fan-favorite hero Tigra against a deadly new gang of vampires. Tragedy will strike Moon Knight in the near future, so enjoy this perfect standalone adventure for the spooky season while you can…

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – ATTACK OF THE HUTTS #1 reprints STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2021) #5 by writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito, a pivotal turning point in Marvel's first comic series set in the High Republic era! Part of the revolutionary multi-platform publishing initiative, enter the Golden Age of the Jedi with young Padawan Keeve Trennis as she learns shocking secrets amidst a breathtaking battle between the Jedi and the Hutts! The issue is also the first major comics appearance of Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh, a character who will appear in The Acolyte, an upcoming Star Wars Original series set during the final days of the High Republic era. The Acolyte will stream exclusively on Disney+ later next year.

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2023 will give young readers a chance to enjoy a new collection of Spidey adventures! Swing into adventure with Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Miles as they face classic villains and more in this spectacular special filled with all new stories from MY FIRST COMIC READER.

Marvel invites True Believers to “pick up copies of bestselling comics” featuring some of its “hottest characters and storylines.” The publisher promises that this year’s Trick-or-Read selections include “something for every reader,” as well as “perfect entry points for newcomers and young children!”