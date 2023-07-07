James Gunn Reveals Who the Biggest Influence on Modern Peacemaker Is

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has revealed who the biggest influence on his iteration of Peacemaker has been.

Who is modern Peacemaker’s biggest influence?

On Bluesky, Gunn celebrated the arrival of Paul Kupperberg to the newer social media platform. In his celebration post, Gunn called Kupperberg “the biggest influence on modern Peacemaker.”

Kupperberg was a DC Comics writer and editor who has written on Superman, Green Lantern, Aquaman, and more. He revamped the character of Peacemaker in the 1980s, which ended up heavily influencing James Gunn’s cinematic version of the character that debuted in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. He currently works at Charlton Neo Comics and Pix-C Webcomics and contributes to Crazy 8 Press.

You can see the Bluesky post below:

John Cena first played Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad before reprising the character in the 2022 Peacemaker television series. The show followed the titular antihero as he dealt with a potential alien invasion as part of an A.R.G.U.S. black ops team. Cena was joined by Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, and Robert Patrick as August “Auggie” Smith/White Dragon.

Peacemaker Season 2 was recently confirmed to be coming after Superman: Legacy, which is set to release in theaters on July 11, 2025. Gunn wrote every episode and directed five of the eight episodes in the first season. Peacemaker Season 1 is now streaming on Max.