James Gunn Gives Peacemaker Season 2 Update

James Gunn has given a promising update on the status of Peacemaker Season 2.

While appearing on the Inside of You podcast, host Michael Rosenbaum asked Gunn if Peacemaker would return despite Gunn’s busy schedule as a co-CEO of DC Studios and the writer-director of Superman: Legacy. Rest assured, Gunn stated Peacemaker Season 2 will happen.

“Peacemaker’s coming back right after Superman. That’s my next thing,” Gunn said. “I’ll go straight into Peacemaker from Superman.”

Gunn also mentioned Waller, the spin-off series starring Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, will come sometime before Peacemaker Season 2. Waller will include a lot of the same characters from Peacemaker.

Watch Gunn discuss the future of Peacemaker below:

Who is Involved in Peacemaker?

John Cena stars as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, the egotistical man who kills at all costs to ensure peace. Cena first appeared as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, and the ending of the film ties into Peacemaker Season 1.

The ensemble starring alongside Cena includes Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, and Robert Patrick as August “Auggie” Smith/White Dragon.

Gunn created Peacemaker for HBO Max (now Max). Gunn wrote every episode and directed five of the eight episodes in the first season. Peacemaker Season 1 is now streaming on Max.