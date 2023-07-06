Samuel L. Jackson Discusses Nick Fury’s ‘Skrullmance’ in Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion star Samuel L. Jackson has opened up about the “Skrullmance” between Nick Fury and his wife.

Secret Invasion Episode 2, “Promises,” introduced Nick Fury’s wife, Priscilla Fury (Charlayne Woodard). The episode also revealed that Priscilla was actually the Skrull known as Varra. The newly released Episode 3, “Betrayed,” clears things up a bit. It shows Fury and Varra’s decades-long history together, with the two falling in love and the latter taking the name Priscilla while in human form.

During an interview with Marvel, Jackson was asked if Varra/Priscilla’s introduction means audiences can expect to see a “softer side” of ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury. “[Being a husband] might be harder than that other life he has!” the actor replied. “That is not an easy person living in that house with him, apparently.”

Jackson went on to explain that he’s happy the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally exploring this aspect of Nick Fury’s life. “It’s good that the audience knows that Fury has someone and he’s not alone in the fight or in the world, and it could be even better that they know that someone is a Skrull,” he said. “My Skrullmance.”

Can Nick and Varra trust each other in Secret Invasion?

All that being said, the honeymoon is long over. What’s more, Varra/Priscilla was essentially widowed twice — once when Nick Fury was temporarily killed by Thanos and again when he left Earth for the S.A.B.E.R. station. This poses the question of if the two can still trust each other, or if they’ve grown too far apart. Secret Invasion will continue to explore this in forthcoming episodes.

Nevertheless, Jackson says that Fury does still love his wife. “Everybody loves something or someone, hopefully, or someone loves them that gives them an opportunity to let their defenses down, to open themselves up to the pain of loss or the joy of belonging, and she’s that person, even though it’s a tortured kind of romance,” he explained. “Nick Fury loves someone, and he does suffer loneliness when she’s not there.”

Episodes 1-3 of Marvel Studios‘ Secret Invasion are currently streaming on Disney+. New episodes arrive every Wednesday through July 26.